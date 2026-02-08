Matchwinner Ibrahim Salah and Moritz Broschinski celebrate the 2:1 win Keystone

Basel win for the first time under coach Stephan Lichtsteiner. Basel scores in the final minutes of the classic against FCZ to win 2:1. Thun continue to pull away in the 23rd Super League round.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the 90th minute, Basel were rewarded for the first time for their late storming run in their home game against Zurich. Substitute Vincent Nvendo stood on Dominik Schmid's foot in his own penalty area and caused the penalty, which Shaqiri converted to make it 1-1. And in the 97th minute, substitute Ibrahim Salah made it 2-1, creating complete euphoria at St. Jakob-Park. The Zurich side had taken the lead in the 16th minute through defender Ilan Sauter.

At the top of the table, FC Thun extended their lead over their closest rivals Lugano and St. Gallen. The team from the Bernese Oberland did not show any weakness in their 3:1 away win against Servette and celebrated their sixth win in a row. Elmin Rastoder, Marco Bürki and Nils Reichmuth scored for Thun to give them a 3-0 lead before Geneva reduced the deficit in stoppage time.

FC St. Gallen, in third place like Basel, 13 points behind Thun, drew 1-1 in Lausanne, with both goals coming in the opening stages. Omar Janneh (2nd) scored for the Vaud side, Aliou Baldé (9th) for the team from eastern Switzerland.

Lugano were also held to a 1-1 draw at bottom-of-the-table Winterthur on Saturday. The other games on Saturday also ended in draws: GC against YB 1-1 and Sion against Luzern 0-0.

Results and table:

Saturday: Winterthur - Lugano 1:1 (0:0). Sion - Luzern 0:0. Grasshoppers - Young Boys 1:1 (0:1). - Sunday: Servette - Thun 1:3 (0:1). Lausanne-Sport - St. Gallen 1:1 (1:1). Basel - Zurich 2:1 (0:1).

1. Thun 23/52 (51:27). 2. Lugano 23/41 (39:28). 3. St. Gallen 22/39 (43:29). 4. Basel 23/39 (36:27). 5. Sion 23/34 (34:28). 6. Young Boys 23/33 (44:46). 7. Lausanne-Sport 23/29 (34:32). 8. Servette 23/25 (39:46). 9. Zurich 23/25 (33:45). 10. Lucerne 23/24 (40:43). 11. Grasshoppers 23/20 (30:41). 12. Winterthur 22/14 (27:58).