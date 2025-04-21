Basel's brilliant attacking trio: Xherdan Shaqiri, Philip Otele and Bénie Traoré Keystone

Basel underpinned its championship ambitions at the end of the qualifying round with a clear home victory. With a 5:0 win against Yverdon, Basel defended their six-point lead.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For the first time in over seven years, FC Basel strung together a fifth win in the Super League. Their latest success was not difficult. The score was 3:0 after 30 minutes, 4:0 at the break and by the end, Basel's three top scorers had made a big impression. Philip Otele (17th and 56th), Xherdan Shaqiri (27th) and Bénie Traoré (30th and 37th) scored for the league's best team in attack.

Shaqiri, who also provided the groundwork for three goals, took over the sole lead in the scoring charts with his 14th goal of the season. His performance since his return to FCB, including assists, is even more impressive. He has scored 31 times in 29 games. But other, statistically less conspicuous Basel players have also stood out recently, such as midfielder Metinho, who was loaned out from Troyes in January, and defender Nicolas Vouilloz, who was left out for a long time and has both been part of the starting line-up since the start of the winning streak.

Overall, FC Basel's performance in the past qualifying campaign was impressive. The 20-time champions collected 21 points more than at the same point last season. There has never been such an increase within a year in Super League history.

Telegram:

Basel - Yverdon 5:0 (4:0)

SR Dudic. - Goals: 16. Otele (Metinho) 1:0. 27. Shaqiri (Traoré) 2:0. 30. Traoré (Shaqiri) 3:0. 37. Traoré (Shaqiri) 4:0. 56. Otele (Shaqiri) 5:0.

Basel: Hitz; Mendes, Adjetey, Vouilloz, Schmid; Metinho, Avdullahu (58. Leroy); Traoré (68. Soticek), Shaqiri (76. Sigua), Otele (58. Kade); Ajeti (58. Kevin Carlos).

Yverdon: Bernardoni; Kongsro, Christian Marques, Piccini (60. Tijani); Legowski; Gonçalo Esteves (46. Tasar), Céspedes (60. Nuñez), Baradji, Aké; Marchesano (75. Komano), Grødem (46. Mauro Rodrigues).

Comments: Cautions: 6th Céspedes, 25th Piccini, 44th Legowski, 47th Baradji, 66th Tijani, 68th Nuñez, 82nd Sigua, 86th Kongsro.