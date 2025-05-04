League top scorer Xherdan Shaqiri lets the Basel fans cheer at St. Jakob-Park Keystone

FC Basel put in a masterful performance in the top-of-the-table clash against Servette, winning 5:1, while Lugano secured an important 2:0 away win in Lucerne.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Basel laid the foundations for the home win with three goals between the 28th and 38th minute, bringing the club very close to its first league title since 2017. League top scorer Xherdan Shaqiri gave Basel the lead and set up three further goals. Now nine points ahead of their closest rivals from Geneva, FCB can start chilling the champagne.

In the second game of the championship group, Mattia Bottani gave the visitors from Lugano something to cheer about. The 33-year-old scored the important opening goal against Luzern with a beautiful long-range shot in the 12th minute. Georgios Koutsias made sure of the final score in stoppage time. The five teams behind Basel are now only five points apart. While the championship race appears to be decided, the battle for the European Cup places promises to be exciting.

In the relegation group, Sion celebrated an important home win. With the 2:1 win against FCZ, the Valaisans gained some breathing space at the bottom of the table. They are now six points ahead of Yverdon, GC and Winterthur. However, the Vaud side have one game less to play, as their home game against St. Gallen was postponed due to the pitch being unplayable.

Standings

Champions group: 1. Basel 34/64 (77:33). 2. Servette 34/55 (53:48). 3. Young Boys 34/53 (51:45). 4. Lugano 34/52 (50:47). 5. Lucerne 34/51 (61:53). 6. Lausanne-Sport 34/50 (55:46).

Relegation group: Ranking: 1. St. Gallen 33/47 (46:43). 2. Zurich 34/47 (45:50). 3. Sion 34/39 (43:52). 4. Yverdon 33/33 (33:57). 5. Grasshoppers 34/33 (35:48). 6. Winterthur 34/33 (34:61).