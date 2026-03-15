Patrick Rahmen experiences a rare sense of achievement with FC Winterthur Keystone

Lausanne had to all but bury their hopes of reaching the championship round after a 2-0 defeat to YB - as did Lucerne after their misstep against Winterthur (1:2). There is no hope for Servette (1-3 FCB).

Keystone-SDA SDA

Alvyn Sanches, of all people, was the man of the match in Lausanne's Tuilière. The 23-year-old scored both goals for Young Boys against his hometown club to create a nine-point cushion over Lausanne, who can probably only theoretically reach the championship round three rounds before the league is split into two.

Winterthur celebrated an away win in Luzern for the first time since November. Thanks to goals from Nishan Burkart and Théo Golliard, the bottom team turned a 0:1 deficit into a 2:1 win and reduced the gap to the barrage place to five points.

FC Basel beat Servette 3:1 at home. Dominik Schmid and Metinho scored twice from outside the penalty area.

In Saturday's matches, promoted Thun took another step closer to the championship title with a 5:1 home win against Grasshoppers. Because the duel between St. Gallen and Lugano had to be postponed due to the weather, Thun's lead is now 17 points. For the third time in a row, FC Zurich slipped out of a draw in the final minutes of their 2-1 draw against Sion.

Results and standings:

Results. Sunday: Lausanne-Sport - Young Boys 0:2 (0:1). Luzern - Winterthur 1:2 (1:2). Basel - Servette 3:1 (1:0). - Saturday: Zurich - Sion 1:2 (0:0). Thun - Grasshoppers 5:1 (2:1). St. Gallen - Lugano 20.30.

Ranking: 1. Thun 30/71 (71:33). 2. St. Gallen 29/54 (58:35). 3. Lugano 29/49 (46:36). 4. Basel 30/49 (45:39). 5. Sion 30/42 (43:34). 6. Young Boys 30/45 (60:55). 7. Lucerne 30/36 (58:56). 8. Lausanne-Sport 30/36 (45:49). 9. Servette 30/33 (48:56). 10. Zurich 30/31 (42:59). 11. Grasshoppers 30/24 (38:56). 12. Winterthur 30/19 (34:80).