In the second leg, Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer cuts an unfortunate figure when conceding the first two goals. Nevertheless, the German record champions beat Real Madrid in the end Keystone

While the Spaniards quarrel with the referee, Bayern celebrate their progress to the final round of the Champions League. A "pig ball" almost led to a turnaround.

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The German record champions held all the aces in their own hands after their 2:1 first-leg win in Madrid. And yet the duel with the record winners from the Spanish capital was close once again. In a dramatic quarter-final second leg, Bayern prevailed 4:3 thanks to a magnificent final spurt. The game on Wednesday began in the worst possible way from the home team's point of view.

From hero to fool and back again

After just a few seconds, Bayern captain Manuel Neuer had a blackout. The former German international goalkeeper himself described his mega lapse as a "pig's ball". Without any pressure from his opponent, the 40-year-old struck the ball left-footed directly onto the foot of Arda Güler, who scored after just 35 seconds to make it 1:0 for the visitors. At the same time, Neuer spoke of a "hello wake-up moment for everyone in the stadium".

The management of the German record champions was relieved that Neuer's slip-up ultimately had no consequences. Sporting director Max Eberl said that the team had "started the clash with Real with a rucksack" after falling behind early. "You have to come back after a mistake like that in a quarter-final," praised Eberl and said of Neuer: "One day you're the hero, the next game you make the mistake that makes everything a bit more difficult."

Neuer had made an outstanding save in the 2:1 first leg in Madrid and was named "Man of the Match". In the second leg, he also looked unlucky with the second Madrid goal before keeping his team in the game with a great save against Kylian Mbappé.

Real struggle, Bayern concede

The Spaniards were left to rue the yellow card shown to Eduardo Camavinga. The Frenchman failed to release the ball after a foul in the closing stages and shortly before the decisive third goal and was cautioned for a second time by referee Slavko Vincic. The "AS" wrote of an "honorable farewell", the "Marca" headlined: "What an injustice!"

While the Spaniards are threatened with a second title-less season in a row, Bayern are heading inexorably towards the treble. Reaching the semi-finals will also keep the club's coffers ringing. It earns Bayern a further 15 million euros, bringing the German champions' income in Europe's top flight to 83.445 million euros in entry fees and success bonuses.

Should Bayern also progress against Paris Saint-Germain, millions more would be added. At the final on May 30 in Budapest, the winner will receive the maximum bonus of 25 million euros. The loser will receive 18.5 million euros. Either way, Bayern Munich is likely to further cement its supremacy in Germany.