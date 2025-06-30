Bayern striker Harry Kane once again proved his class Keystone

Bayern Munich have reached the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup in the USA. The German champions beat Brazil's top team Flamengo 4:2 and will now face Paris Saint-Germain.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The match-winner for coach Vincent Kompany's team was once again England striker Harry Kane, who scored 2:0 (9th) and 4:2 (73rd) in front of 60,914 spectators in hot and humid Miami. After his second goal, Munich took control of the game.

The 1:0 (6.) was an own goal by Erick Pulgar after a sharp corner kick by Joshua Kimmich. Despite the early lead, Bayern had to survive a few critical moments in a wild game. Flamengo scored twice thanks to Gerson (33') and a converted penalty by Italian veteran Jorginho (55'). Leon Goretzka (41) was responsible for Munich's 3:1 with a precise long-range shot.

Bayern will receive a further 13.125 million dollars for reaching the quarter-finals. Converted, the Bundesliga giants have already earned around 50 million euros from this Club World Cup. Next Saturday in Atlanta, they now face the toughest possible opponent, namely Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain. Coach Luis Enrique's team gave Inter Miami with Lionel Messi no chance in the round of 16, winning 4:0.