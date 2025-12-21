  1. Residential Customers
Bundesliga Bayern Munich confident, Mainz still without a home win

SDA

21.12.2025 - 19:36

Luis Diaz and Harry Kane scored in the closing stages to secure a 4-0 win in Heidenheim
Luis Diaz and Harry Kane scored in the closing stages to secure a 4-0 win in Heidenheim
Keystone

Bayern Munich celebrate their 13th win in the 15th Bundesliga round and go into the new year with a nine-point lead over their closest rivals Dortmund.

Keystone-SDA

21.12.2025, 19:36

21.12.2025, 19:48

Josip Stanisic and Michael Olise before the break and Luis Diaz and Harry Kane in the closing stages secured the 4-0 win in Heidenheim. Although there are still two rounds to go before the halfway point in the Bundesliga is reached, the defending champions have already secured the winter championship. Coach Vincent Kompany's team is unbeaten in domestic competitions after the first half of the season.

Urs Fischer suffered his first disappointment as Mainz coach. In the goalless draw against St. Pauli, the Zurich native had to watch his offensively harmless team, with Silvan Widmer in the starting line-up, strive in vain for a goal and their first home win of the season. The gap to St. Pauli, who are in the barrage position, is still four points.

The Bundesliga continues on Friday, January 9, with Eintracht Frankfurt taking on Dortmund.

