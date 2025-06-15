Mathys Tel will not return to Bayern Munich from Tottenham Keystone

Mathys Tel is leaving Bayern Munich for Tottenham for good.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The German record champions have announced that the 20-year-old Frenchman will join the English club on a permanent basis with a contract valid until 2021. The transfer fee is said to be around 35 million euros.

Tel joined Munich from Stade Rennes in the summer of 2022 at the age of 17 and was highly popular with fans. However, despite his undisputed talent, the attacker was unable to establish himself. He had already played for Tottenham on loan in the last second half of the season.

The French youth international is currently playing at the U21 European Championship in Slovakia, where his team celebrated a dramatic 3:2 victory over Georgia on Saturday. Tel scored the 1:0 from the penalty spot.