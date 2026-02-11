  1. Residential Customers
Germany Bayern Munich last semi-finalist

SDA

11.2.2026 - 22:53

Bayern Munich still in the running for the Cup
Bayern Munich still in the running for the Cup
Keystone

Bayern Munich are the last team to advance to the semi-finals of the DFB Cup. The Munich side beat Leipzig 2-0 at home.

Keystone-SDA

11.02.2026, 22:53

11.02.2026, 22:58

A double strike from Bayern Munich midway through the second half made the difference. First Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot in the 64th minute, before Luis Diaz converted a strong pass from Michael Olise three minutes later to make it 2-0. Leipzig, who had previously been on a par, were unable to respond to this setback.

In addition to Bayern Munich, Stuttgart, Leverkusen and Freiburg are also in the semi-finals.

