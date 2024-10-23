Bayern Munich lose heavily, Manchester City with record - Gallery A lot of frustration for Jonas Hofmann and the whole Leverkusen team: The German champions were nervous and hesitant Image: Keystone Bayern Munich experienced a disastrous evening in Barcelona with Harry Kane and João Palhinha Image: Keystone Barcelona's Raphinha scored three times Image: Keystone Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola saw his side to a comfortable victory Image: Keystone Edon Zhegrova shone for Lille shortly after coming on as a substitute with a fine goal to make it 1-1 Image: Keystone Bayern Munich lose heavily, Manchester City with record - Gallery A lot of frustration for Jonas Hofmann and the whole Leverkusen team: The German champions were nervous and hesitant Image: Keystone Bayern Munich experienced a disastrous evening in Barcelona with Harry Kane and João Palhinha Image: Keystone Barcelona's Raphinha scored three times Image: Keystone Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola saw his side to a comfortable victory Image: Keystone Edon Zhegrova shone for Lille shortly after coming on as a substitute with a fine goal to make it 1-1 Image: Keystone

Bayern Munich go down 4-1 in Barcelona and are left with just three points after three games in the Champions League phase. Liverpool and Manchester City show no signs of slowing down.

The reformed Champions League, which began with a 9:2 win over Dinamo Zagreb, is not going according to plan for Bayern Munich. As in the previous round against Aston Villa, the Germans' extreme attacking spirit proved to be their undoing in Barcelona. The Spaniards counterattacked Vincent Kompany's team. Brazilian Raphinha scored three goals, including 1:0 after just one minute.

Bayern Munich quickly equalized through Harry Kane (18th) in an open exchange of blows, but were then too fragile defensively to keep up with FC Barcelona, coached by ex-Bayern coach Hansi Flick. For the Catalans, the clear victory is a statement after having to play supporting roles at the highest European level in recent seasons.

Barça had lost their last five matches against Bayern Munich with a goal difference of 2:19. The 2:8 in the 2019 quarter-final is legendary, when Bayern played under the direction of Hansi Flick. Kompany is now in charge, and the Belgian is already under a lot of pressure after just a few months in office. The last time the German record champions lost by three goals to one another in the European Cup was in September 2017 (0:3 at Paris Saint-Germain).

Points lost by Leverkusen

Leverkusen's visit was also disappointing. Coach Xabi Alonso's plan to pick up three points with a B team at French Champions League debutants Brest failed. After an appealing first half hour with Florian Wirtz scoring the opening goal, Leverkusen did not manage much more. Even Granit Xhaka, who came on as a substitute in the 63rd minute, was unable to get the nervous favorites back on track.

Brest, who equalized in the 39th minute and played with Edimilson Fernandes from the 83rd minute, were on a par. Like Leverkusen, the astonishing Bretons are on seven points after three rounds.

Only Aston Villa, who picked up their third win against Bologna on Tuesday, and Liverpool FC, who won 1-0 in Leipzig thanks to a goal from Darwin Nuñez in a match managed by Swiss coach Sandro Schärer, are still without a blemish. Former Liverpool coach and new Red Bull football boss Jürgen Klopp was not in the stadium.

Manchester City's record run

Manchester City are also well on course for direct qualification for the round of 16, securing a place in the Top 8. The English champions set a new Champions League record with their 5-0 home win against Sparta Prague, which Manuel Akanji initiated in tandem with 1-0 goalscorer Phil Foden: Pep Guardiola's team have not officially lost in this competition for 26 games.

Lille did not set a record, but still achieved something worth mentioning. Three weeks after Real Madrid, the French side also beat their city rivals Atlético (3:1) thanks to a dream goal from ex-Basel player Edon Zhegrova and two further goals from Canadian Jonathan David.

Telegrams and table:

Atalanta Bergamo - Celtic Glasgow 0-0 - SR Peljto.

Brest - Bayer Leverkusen 1:1 (1:1). - Referee Kruzliak. - Goals: 24 Wirtz 0:1. 39 Lees-Melou 1:1. - Comments: Brest with Fernandes (from 83rd). Bayer Leverkusen with Xhaka (from 63).

Atlético Madrid - Lille 1:3 (1:0). - SR Guida. - Goals: 8. Alvarez 1:0. 61. Zhegrova 1:1. 74. David (penalty) 1:2. 89. David 1:3.

Benfica Lisbon - Feyenoord Rotterdam 1:3 (0:2). - SR Meler. - Goals: 12. Ueda 0:1. 33. Milambo 0:2. 66. Aktürkoglu 1:2. 92. Milambo 1:3. - Comments: Benfica Lisbon with Amdouni (from 65). Feyenoord Rotterdam with Lotomba (until 75).

Leipzig - Liverpool 0:1 (0:1). - 45'228 spectators. - SR Schärer - Goal: 27 Nuñez 0:1.

FC Barcelona - Bayern Munich 4:1 (3:1). - SR Vincic. - Goals: 1. Raphinha 1:0. 18. Kane 1:1. 36. Lewandowski 2:1. 45. Raphinha 3:1. 56. Raphinha 4:1.

Salzburg - Dinamo Zagreb 0:2 (0:0). - SR Makkelie. - Goals: 49. Kulenovic 0:1. 84. Petkovic 0:2. - Remarks: 66. red card against Schlager (handball). Salzburg without Okoh (substitute).

Manchester City - Sparta Prague 5:0 (1:0). - SR Mariani. - Goals: 3. Foden 1:0. 58. Haaland 2:0. 64. Stones 3:0. 68. Haaland 4:0. 88. Matheus Nunes (penalty) 5:0. - Comments: Manchester City with Akanji.

1. Aston Villa 3/9 (6-0). 2. Liverpool 3/9 (6-1). 3. Brest 3/7 (7-2). 4. Bayer Leverkusen 3/7 (6-1). 5. Manchester City 3/7 (9-0). 6. Inter Milan 3/7 (5-0). 7. Monaco 3/7 (9-4). 8. Sporting Lisbon 3/7 (5-1). 9. Arsenal 3/7 (3-0). 10. Real Madrid 3/6 (8-4). 11. Feyenoord Rotterdam 3/6 (6-7). 12. Lille 3/6 (4-3). 13. FC Barcelona 3/6 (10-3). 14. Juventus Turin 3/6 (6/4). 15. Benfica Lisbon 3/6 (7:4). 16. Borussia Dortmund 3/6 (12:6). 17. Atalanta Bergamo 3/5 (3-0). 18. VfB Stuttgart 3/4 (3:4). 19. Sparta Prague 3/4 (4:6). 20. Paris Saint-Germain 3/4 (2:3). 21. Celtic Glasgow 3/4 (6:8). 22 Dinamo Zagreb 3/4 (6:11). 23. AC Milan 3/3 (4:5). 24. Bayern Munich 3/3 (10:7). 25. Girona 3/3 (4:4). 26 Atlético Madrid 3/3 (3:8). 27 FC Brugge 3/3 (2-6). 28. PSV Eindhoven 3/2 (3:5). 29th Bologna 3/1 (0:4). 29. Shakhtar Donetsk 3/1 (0:4). 31st RB Leipzig 3/0 (3:6). 32nd Sturm Graz 3/0 (1:5). 33. Red Star Belgrade 3/0 (2:11). 34. Salzburg 3/0 (0:9). 34. Young Boys 3/0 (0:9). 36. Slovan Bratislava 3/0 (1:11).

