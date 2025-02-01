Bayern Munich first score four times themselves and then allow Kiel to close the gap again Keystone

Bayern Munich march ahead in the Bundesliga despite a few lapses. Borussia Dortmund manage a small escape, Nico Elvedi scores an own goal.

Leaders Bayern Munich secured their sixth league win in a row with a 4-3 victory at home against Holstein Kiel. The game was more one-sided than it looks: Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane scored in the first half to make it 2-0, Kane again and Serge Gnabry in the second to make it 4-0. For Kane, it was goals 54 and 55 in his 50th Bundesliga game. Because Kiel scored twice more in stoppage time, the result was ultimately narrow.

For 24 hours at least, Munich lead the table by nine points. Champions Leverkusen will welcome Hoffenheim on Sunday as their first rivals.

Three days after their 3:1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, Dortmund also secured their first win of the year in the league. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel's team won their last game under interim coach Mike Tullberg 2:1 in Heidenheim, only their second away win of the Bundesliga season.

Serhou Guirassy scored for the sixth time since the turn of the year and Maximilian Beier five minutes after coming on as a substitute. The result means that Niko Kovac, who is expected to restore order at last year's Champions League finalists after the recent turmoil and lead the club back into the European Cup places, will at least not take the team outside the top 10.

Nico Elvedi made an unfortunate showing for Borussia Mönchengladbach in Stuttgart, although the Swiss defender's own goal did not ultimately have a negative impact thanks to the 2:1 victory. The Swiss international, who had already scored in his own goal in a curious manner against Serbia in the Nations League in October this season, intercepted a cross with an outstretched leg at the start of the second half, but deflected the rebound into his own goal on the slide to make it 1-1. Tim Kleindienst secured victory for Gladbach with a 2:1 in the 82nd minute.

Brief telegrams and standings:

Bayern Munich - Holstein Kiel 4:3 (2:0). - 75,000 spectators. - Goals: 19 - Musiala 1:0. 45 - Kane 2:0. 46 - Kane 3:0. 54 - Gnabry 4:0. 62 - Porath 4:1. 91 - Skrzybski 4:2. 93 - Skrzybski 4:3.

Heidenheim - Borussia Dortmund 1:2 (0:1). - 15'000 spectators. - Goals: 33 Guirassy 0:1. 63 Beier 0:2. 64 Honsak 1:2. - Remarks: Borussia Dortmund with Kobel.

VfB Stuttgart - Borussia Mönchengladbach 1:2 (0:1). - 60'000 spectators. - Goals: 25 Ngoumou 0:1. 49 Elvedi (own goal) 1:1. 81 Kleindienst 1:2. - Comments: VfB Stuttgart with Stergiou and Rieder (from 79). Borussia Mönchengladbach with Elvedi, without Omlin (substitute).

St. Pauli - Augsburg 1:1 (1:0). - 29'546 spectators. - Goals: 17. Noahkai Banks (own goal) 1:0. 83. Kömür 1:1. - Remarks: Augsburg without Zesiger (injured).

Bochum - Freiburg 0:1 (0:1). - 25'900 spectators. - Goal: 34. Sildillia 0:1. - Remarks: Freiburg with Manzambi (from 90), without Ogbus (not in the squad).

Other match on Saturday: Union Berlin - RB Leipzig (18:30).

Ranking: 1. Bayern Munich 20/51 (62:19). 2. Bayer Leverkusen 19/42 (46:26). 3. Eintracht Frankfurt 19/37 (44:26). 4. RB Leipzig 19/32 (34:29). 5. VfB Stuttgart 20/32 (37:30). 6. Mainz 05 20/31 (33:24). 7. Borussia Mönchengladbach 20/30 (32:30). 8. Werder Bremen 20/30 (34:36). 9. SC Freiburg 20/30 (27:36). 10. Borussia Dortmund 20/29 (36:34). 11. Wolfsburg 19/28 (42:34). 12. Augsburg 20/26 (24:35). 13. St. Pauli 20/21 (18:22). 14. Union Berlin 19/20 (16:27). 15. Hoffenheim 19/18 (25:37). 16. Heidenheim 20/14 (25:42). 17. Holstein Kiel 20/12 (31:52). 18. Bochum 20/10 (17:44).