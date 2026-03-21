Michael Olise and Harry Kane were involved in the 4:0 with one goal each Keystone

Bayern Munich take another step towards their 35th league title. The team led by league top scorer Harry Kane won 4-0 at home against Union Berlin in the 27th round.

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Serge Gnabry, Michael Olise and Harry Kane scored twice between the 43rd and 67th minute to secure a comfortable home win. It was Kane's 31st goal of the current Bundesliga season - the same number as Union Berlin. The Englishman is still ten goals short of Robert Lewandowski's record from 2020/21, when he scored 41 times for Bayern Munich.

While the championship race is as good as decided, the battle for places in the next Champions League remains exciting. Leipzig, Stuttgart and Hoffenheim occupy places 3 to 5 with 50 points each. Sixth-placed Leverkusen could have moved to within two points of the trio, but suffered an annoying loss of points at bottom club Heidenheim despite two goals from Patrik Schick. The 2024 champions squandered a 2-0 interval lead and a 3-2 draw in a 3-3 draw.

Alongside Heidenheim, VfL Wolfsburg are in the worst position in the relegation race. In his second match since returning to Wolfsburg, coach Dieter Hecking saw his side lose 1-0 at home to Bremen. Justin Njinmah scored in the 68th minute for the team led by Cameron Puertas from Lausanne. Wolfsburg, who have played in Bundesliga 1 without interruption since 1997, have picked up just three points in their last ten games.