Luis Diaz scored Bayern Munich's last three goals Keystone

Bayern Munich win the top match of the 21st Bundesliga round in commanding fashion. The champions and leaders beat Hoffenheim 5:1 at home.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Bayern's success against Hoffenheim, who had previously won five in a row, was made easier by an early sending-off. Defender Kevin Akpoguma was shown the red card in the 17th minute for an emergency brake. The same action also led to a penalty, which Harry Kane converted to make it 1:0. The Englishman scored a second goal from the penalty spot before the break after Andrej Kramaric had equalized for the visitors in the meantime. The other goals were scored by Luis Diaz, who netted three times.

Bayern Munich, who had recently picked up just one point from two games, extended their lead at the top of the table over Dortmund to six points. Hoffenheim, featuring former Super League players Leon Avdullahu and Albian Hajdari, remain in third place, three points ahead of Leipzig, who won 2-1 at Cologne on Sunday.