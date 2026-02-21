Harry Kane cheers and cheers - the Englishman now has 28 goals in the current Bundesliga season Keystone

Bayern Munich take the lead in the German championship race against Borussia Dortmund. The defending champions win 3:2 against Eintracht Frankfurt in the 23rd Bundesliga round.

Keystone-SDA SDA

FC Bayern made life difficult for themselves towards the end of the game and would have bitterly regretted their carelessness if they had even been punished by losing points. Thanks in part to the 27th and 28th goals of the season from England's exceptional goalgetter Harry Kane, the favorites were still seemingly untouchable 3-0 ahead at the start of the final quarter of an hour.

A foul by Kane in his own penalty area allowed Jonathan Burkhardt to make it 1:3 with a penalty in the 77th minute, and less than ten minutes later Arnaud Kalimuendo benefited from a disastrous cross through his own five-yard area from Joshua Kimmich to Kim Min-Jae, who was not very attentive in this action. Eintracht, who played through Swiss defender Aurèle Amenda, were unable to add a third goal.

Of the top teams in action on Saturday afternoon, Hoffenheim and Leverkusen had to make do. Third-placed Hoffenheim only drew 2-2 at Cologne, with the highlight of the game coming from Ragnar Ache, who made it 1-0 with a bicycle kick after a quarter of an hour. Leverkusen lost 1-0 at Union Berlin thanks to a goal from Rani Khedira.

Dortmund, who are now nine points behind Bayern Munich, will be in action in the top-of-the-table game at Leipzig from 6.30pm.