Bayern's Lennart Karl is delighted with his late 3:2 in Freiburg Keystone

Bayern Munich avoid their second defeat of the season in the 28th round of the Bundesliga in extremis. The leaders in Freiburg turned a 0:2 into a 3:2.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the first leg in Munich, Freiburg led 2:0 after 17 minutes and lost 2:6. This time too, Freiburg were two goals ahead, with the 2:0 not coming until the 71st minute. Nevertheless, the Munich team left the pitch as winners. The visitors' first two goals to equalize were scored by 20-year-old Tom Bischof with long-range shots in the 81st and 92nd minutes. The winning goal for Bayern was scored by 18-year-old Lennart Karl in the 99th minute.

It was the 94th and 95th goals of the season in the Bundesliga for Munich, who were without their injured top scorer. This leaves them two goals short of the goal record from the 1971/72 season, which they set themselves.

In November, the Swiss Johan Manzambi scored Freiburg's second goal in Munich. In the home game, he scored shortly after the break after the hosts had won the ball on the left offensive side with a shot from around 25 meters to make it 1-0. Manzambi has now scored half of his goals against Bayern this season. Lucas Höler missed two good opportunities to make it 2-0 in the 52nd and 54th minutes, but he made up for his miss in the 71st minute from a corner kick.

Mainz should have finally said goodbye to the relegation battle. When Swiss coach Urs Fischer took over on December 7, the team was bottom of the table with six points from 13 games. Since then, Mainz have won 27 points in 15 games and only lost twice. Philipp Tietz scored both goals in the 2:1 win at fifth-placed Hoffenheim, their fourth win in a row in all competitions - the decisive 2:1 in the 79th minute. Mainz are now ninth, nine points ahead of 16th-placed St. Pauli.

Wolfsburg and bottom-placed Heidenheim are still behind St. Pauli. Wolfsburg are still winless after their fourth game under new coach Dieter Hecking, losing 6-3 at Bayer Leverkusen despite taking a 3-1 lead. It was Wolfsburg's eleventh game in a row without a win (three draws). VfL have always been in the first division since their promotion in 1997, but now their first relegation is looking increasingly likely. The gap to St. Pauli is three points with one more match to play.