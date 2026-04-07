Recently ailing, but once again a goalscorer in Madrid: Bayern Munich's top scorer Harry Kane Keystone

Bayern Munich secured a good option for the Champions League semi-finals with a 2:1 away win at Real Madrid. Arsenal win 1:0 at Sporting Lisbon.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Bayern go into next Wednesday's quarter-final second leg in Munich with a small cushion, but it could have been more. As has often been the case in the past, Real were unable to change their recent gray championship attire for the radiant Champions League garb. It was only after the hour mark that the Spaniards came into their own. Until then, Bayern were a class above.

The in-form Colombian Luis Diaz put the German champions ahead four minutes before the break with his third good chance on goal after a brilliant pass from Serge Gnabry. It then took just 20 seconds in the second half before top scorer Harry Kane doubled the lead. The Englishman, who recovered from an ankle injury just in time, scored for the eleventh time in this Champions League season.

Mbappé with the goal of hope

Only Kylian Mbappé has more, and the Frenchman also returned from his knee injury to score. With his fourth promising finish, Mbappé reduced the deficit to 1:2 and restored some hope for Real. He beat the strong Manuel Neuer via the underside of the crossbar to score his 14th goal of the season. In the end, however, it was too little too late for Real.

Only when Eder Militão and, above all, Jude Bellingham came on as substitutes did their long lethargic and passive play come to life. In a wild final phase, however, Bayern were no longer able to control the game. In the end, both an equalizer and a 3:1 would have been possible.

However, they managed to hold on for their first win against Real since 2012. In recent years, the Spanish record champions have been a real spectre for their German counterparts. All four direct duels in the Champions League since then have been lost.

Arsenal with the late win

While the European giants Real and Bayern offered a spectacle with 20 shots on goal each, the spectators in Lisbon saw far less edifying things. Sporting kept Arsenal at bay for 90 minutes. However, Kai Havertz scored in stoppage time to give the Premier League leaders an ultimately fortunate victory. Maxi Araujo missed the best chance for the Portuguese side in the 6th minute with a shot that hit the crossbar.

After Arsenal recently lost in both cup competitions in England, the League Cup and FA Cup, the Londoners remain well in the running for the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Telegrams:

Real Madrid - Bayern Munich 1:2 (0:1)

SR Oliver (ENG). - Goals: 41 Diaz 0:1. 46 Kane 0:2. 74 Mbappé 1:2.

Sporting Lisbon - Arsenal 0:1 (0:0)

SR Siebert (GER). - Goal: 91st Havertz 0:1.