Bayern's top striker Harry Kane was once again in a class of his own Keystone

Bayern Munich remain unbeaten in the 13th round of the Bundesliga after a gala performance. Johan Manzambi scores in Freiburg's defeat.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Bayern defeated Stuttgart 5-0 away from home and celebrated their twelfth win. Konrad Laimer opened the scoring with a magnificent strike. The Austrian right-back received a long ball, played it to Michael Olise on the right, ran into the penalty area and converted his pass from close range with his heel. In the 40th minute, Munich were lucky that Nikolas Nartey's header was just offside.

Bayern really stepped up their game after the break. Harry Kane, who came on as a substitute in the 60th minute, scored three goals in one match for the third time in the current championship - he made it 2:0 (66'), 4:0 (82') and 5:0 (88') with a penalty. After 22 competitive matches this season, the English striker has now scored an incredible 28 goals, 17 of them in the Bundesliga. With this gala, Munich set a league record: they are the first team to have scored at least twice in every match in the first 13 rounds. Stuttgart had won all of their first five home games of the season with a goal difference of 9:3.

Freiburg lost 2-1 at Heidenheim despite taking the lead. Swiss international Johan Manzambi made it 1-0 for the visitors with a deflected shot in the 40th minute. The 20-year-old scored for the third game in a row in the Bundesliga. Manzambi is being courted, but is expected to remain with Freiburg at least until the end of the season. Stefan Schimmer was responsible for Heidenheim's 2:1 in the 94th minute. The home team had already scored the winner a week earlier at Union Berlin (2:1) in stoppage time - Schimmer scored the 1:1 in the 90th minute.

Augsburg won their first game since the dismissal of coach Sandro Wagner against Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 in front of their home crowd thanks to goals from Dimitrios Giannoulis (6th) and Anton Kade in the first 28 minutes. Augsburg's interim coach Manuel Baum played the Swiss Fabian Rieder until the 57th minute, with Cédric Zesiger only a substitute.

Cologne, who had made a strong start to the season, had to concede a 1:1 equalizer through Ricky-Jade Jones in the 94th minute in their home game against St. Pauli. The visitors had previously lost nine in a row in the championship. Cologne were missing Swiss player Joel Schmied due to a thigh injury.