Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are not enough: David Beckham also joins English fourth division club Salford City as a shareholder Keystone

Former English soccer star David Beckham has joined his former teammate Gary Neville and other shareholders in taking over the English fourth division club Salford City.

The club, which is based near Manchester and recently finished the season in eighth place, made the announcement on Thursday.

"I grew up in Salford. I have such fond memories of my time there, and the place and its people played such an important role in my early football career," said the 50-year-old Beckham, who is already involved in the American MLS as an investor with Inter Miami.

According to "The Athletic", the consortium of nine shareholders intends to provide up to CHF 16 million for Salford City over the next five years.