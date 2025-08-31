Chris Bedia makes it 3:1 with his second goal Keystone

Young Boys get back on track in the Super League after three games without a win. Coach Giorgio Contini's team won 3-1 at home against Lugano thanks to a strong second half.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After taking the lead with a foul penalty from Chris Bedia in the opening half, Lugano responded immediately with an equalizer from Martim Marques. The visitors then temporarily dictated proceedings, but YB took control after the break.

After Christian Fassnacht's header to make it 2:1 at the start of the second half, the Luganesi were unable to get back into the game on the hard-to-play-on natural turf at the Wankdorf Stadium - a relic of the Women's European Championship that will make way for artificial turf during the upcoming international break. A crossbar shot from Elias Pihlström in stoppage time remained the maximum for Ticino, who had lost their stride in recent months.

Chris Bedia doubled the lead in the 80th minute following a hair-raising loss of possession by Lugano in the build-up, following on from his valuable goals in the Europa League qualifier against Slovan Bratislava. The striker had not scored in his first four league games. Now the cogs in Bern's game seem to be gradually falling into place.

While Lugano continue to languish in the league after failing to qualify for a European competition, YB climbed back into the top 6 with their second win.

A foul by Ousmane Doumbia on Bedia led to the penalty in the 11th minute. The second YB goal was set up by a very young Super League debutant, who immediately caught the eye: 16-year-old Olivier Mambwa replaced Jaouen Hadjam in the starting eleven on the right - and provided Fassnacht with a tailor-made cross in the 48th minute after a bold change of direction.

Reports that Hadjam could move abroad shortly before the transfer deadline in the major European leagues were denied by Young Boys before the game. Coach Contini emphasized that it was a matter of normal load management - and highlighted Mambwa's good training performances, his joy of playing and his "cheeky style of play".

Telegram:

Young Boys - Lugano 3:1 (1:1)

27'086 spectators. - SR Fähndrich. - Goals: 11. Bedia (penalty) 1:0. 12. Marques 1:1. 48. Fassnacht (Mambwa) 2:1. 80. Bedia 3:1.

Young Boys: Keller; Janko, Zoukrou, Benito, Mambwa (61. Hadjam); Virginius (61. Pech), Gigovic, Raveloson (76. Lauper), Monteiro (85. Tsimba); Bedia, Fassnacht (76. Colley).

Lugano: Saipi; Doumbia, Mai, El Wafi, Martim Marques (70. Alioski); Steffen (84. Behrens), Mahmoud (70. Bottani), Grgic, Daniel Dos Santos (58. Pihlström); Bislimi; Duville-Parsemain (58. Koutsias).

Remarks: Cautions: 9. Doumbia.