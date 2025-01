Belinda Bencic tries to comfort the injured Naomi Osaka while shaking hands and hugging her Keystone

Belinda Bencic has reached the round of 16 at the Australian Open in Melbourne. In the 3rd round, Naomi Osaka retires injured after losing the first set.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Belinda Bencic won the first set 7:3 in 58 minutes in a tiebreak, after Naomi Osaka had led 5:2.

On Sunday, Bencic will play Coco Gauff (USA/3) or Leylah Fernandez (CAN/30).