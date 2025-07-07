  1. Residential Customers
Tennis Bencic in the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time

SDA

7.7.2025 - 16:09

For the first time in the quarterfinals at the grass court mecca: Belinda Bencic
For the first time in the quarterfinals at the grass court mecca: Belinda Bencic
Keystone

Belinda Bencic has reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the first time. The 28-year-old from eastern Switzerland beat the Russian number 18 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 7:6 (7:4), 6:4.

Keystone-SDA

07.07.2025, 16:09

07.07.2025, 16:15

Bencic (WTA 35) finally won a round of 16 match in the grass court classic at the fourth attempt. She is in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since the 2021 US Open - and for the first time as a mother. Her opponent will be the Russian Mirra Andreyeva (WTA 7) or the American Emma Navarro (WTA 10).

