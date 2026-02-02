Karim Benzema (right) stays in Saudi Arabia Keystone

Former Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema is moving within the Saudi league from Al-Ittihad to Al-Hilal.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the French sports newspaper "L'Equipe", there had previously been a dispute with his previous club over a contract extension. The former Real Madrid star striker has now signed a one-and-a-half-year contract with the league leaders, where he will play alongside well-known team-mates such as Darwin Nunez, Theo Hernandez and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Benzema came to Saudi Arabia in 2023. He scored 54 goals in 83 games for Al-Ittihad. He won the league title with the team last season.