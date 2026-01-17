YB defender Olivier Mambwa received a red card shortly before the break Keystone

Young Boys' attempt to catch up in the Super League begins with a misstep in the new year. The Bernese lost 3-1 at home to Lausanne-Sport.

Keystone-SDA SDA

New year, similar problems: Young Boys' third defeat in a row was also caused by conceding an early goal and a sending-off hampered a possible turnaround. Against Lausanne-Sport, it was the Englishman Nathan Bulter-Oyedeji who took advantage of Bern's weakening defense after just over twelve minutes. And 17-year-old YB defender Olivier Mambwa was shown a red card in stoppage time of the first half for a dangerous tackle, which was pointed out by the video referee.

Before the break, the decimated YB, who had equalized through league top scorer Chris Bedia, were punished with a second goal. Once again, it was the VAR that recognized a handball by Loris Benito in his own penalty area. Gaoussou Diakité scored from the penalty spot to make it 2-1. Spaniard Omar Janneh scored the final goal in his first Super League game in the 88th minute, after Lausanne had missed one or two good chances to score a third. YB's best chance was missed by Alan Virginius in a lost direct duel with Lausanne goalkeeper Karlo Letica (68').

The 3-1 defeat against Lausanne was also YB's second defeat in a row in the Wankdorf. The last time the Bernese lost two consecutive home games in the Super League was in April 2017. Gerardo Seoane's team's next task awaits on Thursday with a home game in the Europa League against Lyon, before continuing their championship campaign on Sunday at leaders Thun.

Telegram and table:

Young Boys - Lausanne-Sport 1:3 (1:2)

24'044 spectators. - SR Fähndrich. - Goals: 13. Butler-Oyedeji 0:1. 36. Bedia (Fassnacht) 1:1. 45. Diakite (penalty) 1:2. 88. Janneh (NDiaye) 1:3.

Young Boys: Keller; Andrews, Wüthrich, Benito, Mambwa; Gigovic (46. Fernandes), Lauper; Fassnacht (67. Córdova), Sanches (78. Males), Monteiro (67. Virginius); Bedia (78. Pech).

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Soppy, Mouanga, Sow (46. Okoh), Fofana; Custodio; Mollet (94. Bah Mendes), Diakite (77. NDiaye), Beloko; Butler-Oyedeji (70. Ajdini), Traore (70. Janneh).

Remarks: 45th red card against Mambwa (rough foul). Cautions: 27 Mollet, 43 Sow, 45 Benito.

1. Thun 19/40 (39:23). 2. St. Gallen 19/37 (38:22). 3. Lugano 20/36 (33:25). 4. Basel 19/32 (28:20). 5. Sion 19/30 (29:23). 6. Young Boys 20/29 (39:41). 7. Lausanne-Sport 20/27 (31:28). 8. Zurich 19/24 (28:35). 9. Lucerne 20/21 (37:40). 10. Servette 19/20 (30:37). 11. Grasshoppers 19/17 (26:35). 12. Winterthur 19/10 (23:52).