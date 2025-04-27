Biel's euphoria meets Bern's gloom - Gallery The Biel team celebrates with the fans after the win against YB Image: Keystone Security forces position themselves on the pitch Image: Keystone Biel's euphoria meets Bern's gloom - Gallery The Biel team celebrates with the fans after the win against YB Image: Keystone Security forces position themselves on the pitch Image: Keystone

While coach Giorgio Contini sees Young Boys catapulted into a bygone era after the Cup exit in Biel, the euphoria at the Promotion League club from the Seeland is huge.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Oliver Zesiger has had an exciting few days. The FC Biel sports coordinator has recently been heavily involved in the organization of the Cup semi-final against Young Boys - like every other member of the club. After all, the club from the Promotion League wanted to present its best side to the distinguished visitors from the Super League.

As Zesiger walks through the catacombs of Biel's Tissot Arena late on Saturday evening, he once again has his hands full - literally. Because wherever the 42-year-old goes, hands are held out to congratulate him. For the fact that FC Biel has achieved something on this cool spring evening that makes Zesiger say: "I can't get the smile off my face."

Dudic's explanations

FCB reached the cup final after beating Young Boys 1-0. What sounds like an unspectacular result is the synthesis of a wild potpourri of emotions, controversial decisions and discussions. Malko Sartoretti becomes a celebrated hero thanks to his penalty goal in the 99th minute. However, the fact that not only players and coaches stand in front of the microphones after the final whistle, but also referee Alessandro Dudic, shows that the referee had a challenging match to officiate, in which not everyone would have come to the same decisions despite the support of video assistant Sven Wolfensberger.

The fact that YB goalkeeper David von Ballmoos touched Biel striker Abdoulaye Coulibaly before the decisive penalty whistle is not clear from the television images, but Dudic assures us that he was well positioned and also heard the contact. The 36-year-old was so sure of himself during the game that he did not verify the scene on the screen. "I would decide everything exactly the same way again," said Dudic, who also annulled a YB goal for offside, revoked a penalty awarded to Biel and disallowed Bern's supposed equalizer in stoppage time of extra time after a handball.

Contini's assurances

This selection of scenes gives an idea of how turbulent and spectacular this semi-final match was at times - and how it did not go Giorgio Contini's way at all. When the YB coach stands in front of the media semi-circle shortly before midnight, he speaks quietly. It is palpable that the 51-year-old has an unpleasant duty to fulfill with his analysis. "It's a big disappointment," says Contini. "We would have had enough chances to win the match, but we lacked efficiency today."

The coach is thinking, for example, of the goals by Alan Virginius and Christian Fassnacht in the first half or Chris Bedia and Lukasz Lakomy in the second half and extra time respectively. He could not blame his team, especially as they had also stormed forward in the 120th minute while short-handed and tried to create something. "But this defeat catapults us back to the time before Christmas."

At that time, Contini had just become YB coach. However, he had of course noticed how insecure, lacking in concept and harmless the Bernese had been at times in the first half of the season. Bern thought they had overcome this phase. For a short time, dreams of championship glory were rekindled under the arbors. However, with an eight-point deficit to FC Basel with five rounds to go, these dreams have vanished into thin air, meaning that it now seems more realistic that YB will have to endure another year without a title. "It's a blow that we have to recover from, but we still have goals in the championship and want to finish well."

The fans' abuse

It is still loud in the stadium as these words are spoken. The Biel players celebrate for minutes, jumping and dancing on the pitch. However, the euphoric DJ's "We are the Champions" is interspersed with the muffled sound of firecrackers and tirades of angry fans in yellow and black.

The YB players only briefly seek the proximity of the numerous supporters. When a few beer cups came flying and they were met with whistles and insults, they disappeared straight into the dressing room and security forces stood in front of the curve. "The fans and the club don't deserve us to behave like this," says Contini, trying to calm things down. Nevertheless, in the years of success since the 2018 championship title, some with a yellow and black heart seem to have lost the humility that defeats are just as much a part of professional sport as glittering celebrations of success.

Mveng's announcements

Speaking of lavish celebrations. This evening's celebration belongs to FC Biel, who not only have their sights set on promotion to the Challenge League and are leading the league in terms of points lost, but will also be able to play in a cup final for the second time in the club's history on June 1. Freddy Mveng has experience in this regard. The 32-year-old has already played in a Cup final with Xamax and Sion, but the midfielder with a short YB past has never been able to lift the Sandoz trophy. That is now set to change. "Now we're in the final, we want to win it." Who would you prefer to play, Freddy? "It doesn't matter. Lausanne, Basel, Barcelona, Real Madrid. If we play our game and have a bit of luck, we can hold our own against any opponent."

He bids farewell with a broad grin. And when only a few lights are left on in the arena, the honking of a passing motorcade reveals that the party is likely to go on for a long time. So not only "Ici c'est Bienne", but also "ici c'est fête."