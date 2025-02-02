Goalkeeper Stefanos Kapino's foul on Marley Aké, penalized with a penalty, leads to Winterthur's defeat after ten minutes Keystone

The danger of relegation for FC Winterthur intensifies. The team at the bottom of the table loses the basement duel at Yverdon 0:3 after an early penalty. The gap to the barrage place grows to six points.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Winterthur also missed out on their first win under coach Uli Forte at the third attempt. "No losing" had been the motto before the key game, but this was precisely the scenario that materialized. Winterthur tried hard, but were too tame in their finishing and were not at their best in defense in the decisive moments.

Boris Céspedes converted a penalty in the eleventh minute and Marley Aké, who had been fouled by Stefanos Kapino, added to his tally on the hour mark. In stoppage time, Moussa Baradji scored the final goal after Antonio Marchesano, who came on as a substitute in the 66th minute on his debut for Yverdon, was narrowly denied by Kapino.

The early penalty made Winterthur's mission more difficult. The whistle was not wrong because Aké was in front of Kapino and the ball was still in play when the subsequent collision occurred.

The defeat increased Winterthur's gap to the Vaud team, who won for the first time under Paolo Tramezzani, to seven points. Grasshoppers, who have been unbeaten since mid-November, are back in second last place, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Telegram:

Yverdon - Winterthur 3:0 (1:0)

2540 spectators. - SR Piccolo. - Goals: 11. Céspedes (penalty) 1:0. 61. Aké 2:0. 93. Baradji 3:0.

Yverdon: Bernardoni; Sauthier, Christian Marques, Diop, Le Pogam; Céspedes (66. Marchesano), Legowski, Baradji; Aké (87. Gnakpa), Komano (87. Sylla), Mauro Rodrigues (79. Gunnarsson).

Winterthur: Kapino; Sidler, Arnold, Lüthi, Diaby (76. Schättin); Zuffi (76. Cueni), Schneider; Ulrich (46. Gomis), Frei (66. Bajrami), Di Giusto (66. Lukembila); Baroan.

Remarks: 61st debut of Marchesano for Yverdon. Cautions: 10 for Kapino, 38 for Sidler, 54 for Céspedes, 76 for Komano.