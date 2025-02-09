A late penalty from Kevin Spadanuda luckily lifts Lucerne into 2nd place Keystone

Winterthur suffered another bitter defeat. The team bottom of the Super League slipped away from their first away win of the season in the last ten minutes at Luzern (2:3).

When Roman Buess made it 2:1 for the visitors in the 75th minute, Winterthur's first away win seemed within reach. But things turned out differently: In the 80th minute, Lucerne's striker Lars Villiger equalized with his second goal, having been goalless since August, and in the 89th minute Kevin Spadanuda converted a penalty to make it 3:2.

The late goals and, above all, an unjustified red card against Tobias Schättin, for which referee Johannes von Mandach apologized afterwards, caused emotions to run high for Winterthur in the closing stages. Coach Uli Forte complained too long and too loudly in stoppage time and was shown a red card as a result.

The unfortunate course of events did not excuse Forte's behavior, but it was certainly bitter for Winterthur. If Von Mandach had judged the scene of Schättin's action during the game in the same way as his referee colleague Adrien Jaccottet as a Blue expert, the Winterthur player would not have been sent off after viewing the video footage. Schättin unintentionally and extremely unhappily hit Bun Hua Freimann with his outstretched leg after a shot.

The game had started well for the visitors. Shortly after Antoine Baroan had missed a good chance, Christian Gomis converted a Fabian Frei pass to take the lead after half an hour. The subsequent sending off turned the game on its head.

Luzern thus moved up to second place at the expense of Lugano and are now just one point behind leaders Basel, who lost at Servette (1:2). Winterthur are still seven points behind Yverdon in the barrage place.

Telegram:

Luzern - Winterthur 3:2 (1:1)

10'543 spectators. - SR Von Mandach. - Goals: 33rd Gomis (Frei) 0:1. 42nd Villiger (Winkler) 1:1. 75th Buess (Durrer) 1:2. 80th Villiger (Ottiger) 2:2. 89th Spadanuda (penalty) 3:2.

Lucerne: Loretz; Dorn, Löfgren, Freimann (40. Kadak/79. Spadanuda), Fernandes; Stankovic; Winkler (46. Karweina), Rrudhani, Owusu (20. Ottiger); Villiger, Klidje (46. Grbic).

Winterthur: Kapino; Sidler, Arnold, Mühl, Schättin; Cueni (44. Ulrich), Zuffi, Frei (46. Schneider), Durrer (90. Stillhart); Baroan (67. Buess), Gomis (67. Di Giusto).

Remarks: 38th red card against Schättin. 93rd red card against Forte (coach Winterthur). Cautions: 14 Löfgren, 61 Schneider, 65 Ulrich, 87 Buess, 88 Kapino.