It happens in a duel with Xherdan Shaqiri: Betim Fazliji (r.) tears the cruciate ligament in his right knee Keystone

More bad luck with Betim Fazliji: FC St. Gallen's fan favorite suffered another cruciate ligament tear on Saturday in the home game against Basel (2:2) and will be out for months again.

Fazliji announced the bitter diagnosis on Instagram on Sunday morning. "Yesterday my life changed drastically for the foreseeable future. One moment, one movement - and everything I've worked for suddenly comes to a standstill. Cruciate ligament rupture. A word that every sportsman fears, but one that I now have to deal with again," wrote the 25-year-old midfielder.

Fazliji was back in the St. Gallen starting line-up on Saturday for the first time since his long injury break. After a duel with Xherdan Shaqiri, he was forced to lie down in the 3rd minute with his face contorted in pain and was substituted shortly afterwards.

In November 2023, Fazliji tore a cruciate ligament in his left knee and was out for more than a year. Now his right knee is affected.