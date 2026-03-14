Cheering in the snow: FC Thun gets ever closer to the championship title Keystone

FC Thun continues to close in on the sensational championship title. The Bernese Oberland club defeated Grasshoppers 5:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For the third time in a row, Thun fell 1-0 behind, but once again had an answer. Two goals in the space of four minutes turned the game around before the break. In the second half, the hosts then went on a gala run and ultimately celebrated their twelfth win in the last 13 games. Coach Mauro Lustrinelli's team thus temporarily extended their lead at the top of the table to 17 points. Runners-up FC St. Gallen face FC Lugano on Saturday evening.

The second Zurich team also suffered a defeat: FC Zurich lost its home game against FC Sion 1:2, with defender Kreshnik Hajrizi scoring the winner in the 85th minute. It brings the Valais side a big step closer to qualifying for the championship round. FCZ can now definitely no longer achieve this. After their fourth defeat in a row, coach Dennis Hediger's team remain in 10th place, seven points ahead of the Grasshoppers, who are in the barrage position.

Results and ranking:

Results. Saturday: Zurich - Sion 1:2 (0:0). Thun - Grasshoppers 5:1 (2:1). St. Gallen - Lugano 20.30. - Sunday: Lausanne-Sport - Young Boys 14.00. Lucerne - Winterthur 16.30. Basel - Servette 16.30.

Ranking: 1. Thun 30/71 (71:33). 2. St. Gallen 29/54 (58:35). 3. Lugano 29/49 (46:36). 4. Basel 29/46 (42:38). 5. Sion 30/45 (43:34). 6. Young Boys 29/42 (58:55). 7. Lucerne 29/36 (57:54). 8. Lausanne-Sport 29/36 (45:47). 9. Servette 29/33 (47:53). 10. Zurich 30/31 (42:59). 11. Grasshoppers 30/24 (38:56). 12. Winterthur 29/16 (32:79).