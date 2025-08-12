24-year-old striker Moritz Broschinski (left) joins FC Basel from relegated Bundesliga side Bochum Keystone

FC Basel have signed striker Moritz Broschinski from relegated Bundesliga side Bochum. The 24-year-old German has signed a contract with the Swiss champions until the summer of 2029.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Broschinski played 33 games for VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga last season, scoring one goal. In the 2nd Bundesliga, the 1.90 m tall center forward scored his first goal of the season in the 4-1 opening defeat at Darmstadt at the beginning of the month. In Basel, he will compete with Albian Ajeti and Kevin Carlos in the center of the attack.

According to media reports, FCB will transfer a transfer fee of 2.5 million euros including bonus payments to Bochum. FC St. Gallen are also said to have tried to sign Broschinski in view of the impending departure of Willem Geubbels.