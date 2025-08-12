  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Super League Bochum striker Moritz Broschinski moves to FC Basel

SDA

12.8.2025 - 21:43

24-year-old striker Moritz Broschinski (left) joins FC Basel from relegated Bundesliga side Bochum
24-year-old striker Moritz Broschinski (left) joins FC Basel from relegated Bundesliga side Bochum
Keystone

FC Basel have signed striker Moritz Broschinski from relegated Bundesliga side Bochum. The 24-year-old German has signed a contract with the Swiss champions until the summer of 2029.

Keystone-SDA

12.08.2025, 21:43

12.08.2025, 21:50

Broschinski played 33 games for VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga last season, scoring one goal. In the 2nd Bundesliga, the 1.90 m tall center forward scored his first goal of the season in the 4-1 opening defeat at Darmstadt at the beginning of the month. In Basel, he will compete with Albian Ajeti and Kevin Carlos in the center of the attack.

According to media reports, FCB will transfer a transfer fee of 2.5 million euros including bonus payments to Bochum. FC St. Gallen are also said to have tried to sign Broschinski in view of the impending departure of Willem Geubbels.

More from the department

England. Manchester City loan Grealish to Everton

EnglandManchester City loan Grealish to Everton

Tour de Romandie Féminin. Demi Vollering also not at the Tour de Romandie

Tour de Romandie FémininDemi Vollering also not at the Tour de Romandie

Italy. Alisha Lehmann moves from Juventus to Como

ItalyAlisha Lehmann moves from Juventus to Como