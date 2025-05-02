Bochum's relegation draws closer, worries about Heidenheim's goalie Müller - Gallery Goalless draw in the relegation clash between Heidenheim and Bochum. Image: Keystone The game was overshadowed by a serious injury to Heidenheim goalkeeper Kevin Müller, who was left motionless after an aerial duel. Image: Keystone Big rush after the accident. Image: Keystone Heidenheim goalkeeper Kevin Müller is carried off on a stretcher. Image: Keystone Relegation looms: Bochum coach Dieter Hecking and his team have now gone six games without a win. Image: Keystone Bochum's relegation draws closer, worries about Heidenheim's goalie Müller - Gallery Goalless draw in the relegation clash between Heidenheim and Bochum. Image: Keystone The game was overshadowed by a serious injury to Heidenheim goalkeeper Kevin Müller, who was left motionless after an aerial duel. Image: Keystone Big rush after the accident. Image: Keystone Heidenheim goalkeeper Kevin Müller is carried off on a stretcher. Image: Keystone Relegation looms: Bochum coach Dieter Hecking and his team have now gone six games without a win. Image: Keystone

In the 32nd round of the Bundesliga, Bochum fail to get past Heidenheim in the relegation duel and are on the brink of relegation. The game was overshadowed by a nasty accident.

Keystone-SDA SDA

VfL Bochum's seventh relegation from the Bundesliga draws ever closer. Despite the explosive nature of the game, the result faded into the background in the second half. Heidenheim goalkeeper Kevin Müller was seriously injured after an aerial duel with Ibrahima Sissoko. His teammate Tim Siersleben reacted quickly and brought Müller into a stable side position. After a long treatment break, the 34-year-old was stretchered off the pitch.

The game was not a treat in terms of play and consequently ended goalless. Bochum goalkeeper Timo Horn thwarted the best chance of the game in the 10th minute of stoppage time by deflecting a shot from Adrian Beck onto the far post.

VfL are still four points behind Heidenheim and a place in the play-off places ahead of their clashes with European Cup contenders Mainz and newly promoted St. Pauli. Heidenheim, for their part, are four points behind Hoffenheim in 15th place.

Telegram and table:

Heidenheim - Bochum 0:0 - 15,000 spectators.

Other games of the 32nd round. Saturday: St. Pauli - VfB Stuttgart (3.30 pm). RB Leipzig - Bayern Munich (3.30pm). Borussia Mönchengladbach - Hoffenheim (3.30pm). Union Berlin - Werder Bremen (3.30pm). Borussia Dortmund - Wolfsburg (6.30pm). - Sunday: Augsburg - Holstein Kiel (3.30pm). SC Freiburg - Bayer Leverkusen (5.30pm). Mainz 05 - Eintracht Frankfurt (7.30pm).

Ranking: 1. Bayern Munich 31/75 (90:29). 2. Bayer Leverkusen 31/67 (66:35). 3. Eintracht Frankfurt 31/55 (62:42). 4. SC Freiburg 31/51 (44:47). 5. RB Leipzig 31/49 (48:42). 6. Borussia Dortmund 31/48 (60:49). 7. Mainz 05 31/47 (48:39). 8. Werder Bremen 31/46 (48:54). 9. Borussia Mönchengladbach 31/44 (51:50). 10. Augsburg 31/43 (33:42). 11. VfB Stuttgart 31/41 (56:51). 12. Wolfsburg 31/39 (53:48). 13. Union Berlin 31/36 (31:45). 14. St. Pauli 31/31 (26:36). 15. Hoffenheim 31/30 (40:58). 16. Heidenheim 32/26 (33:60). 17. Holstein Kiel 31/22 (45:74). 18. Bochum 32/22 (30:63).