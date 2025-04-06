Adama Bojang completes his treble with a header Keystone

Grasshoppers surprise with their second win in 2025 and regain some breathing space in the relegation battle. Adama Bojang scored three goals in the 3:1 win against Luzern.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Bojang, who came to the Super League on loan from Stade Reims last September, scored early on to make it 1-0 and twice more in the second half. The victory, which gave the Hoppers a six-point cushion over bottom-placed Winterthur, was well deserved.

For Luzern, disaster had already announced itself in the early stages. GC, who had last won at the beginning of March, started surprisingly well and maintained this level. Shortly after the early 1:0, Dirk Abels also scored, but the goal was taken back because Giotto Morandi was offside in the build-up.

A triple substitution by Mario Frick after 34 minutes failed to bring about a real turnaround for Lucerne, who suddenly found themselves just four points off seventh place and seven points behind the leaders - even though Pius Dorn equalized briefly at the start of the second half. Less than two minutes after the 1:1, Bojang restored GC's lead. A quarter of an hour later, the 20-year-old Gambian increased the lead to 3:1.

Telegram:

Grasshoppers - Lucerne 3:1 (1:0)

6342 spectators. - SR Wolfensberger. - Goals: 14. Bojang 1:0. 54. Dorn (Rrudhani) 1:1. 55. Bojang (Schmitz) 2:1. 72. Bojang (Verón Lupi) 3:1.

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Schmitz, Abels, Seko, Persson; Hassane; Meyer (91. Choinière), Morandi (67. Verón Lupi), Kittel (67. Ndenge); Irankunda (69. Schürpf), Bojang (91. Muci).

Lucerne: Loretz; Ottiger (33. Karweina), Bung Hua Freimann, Knezevic, Bung Meng Freimann (33. Ciganiks); Rrudhani, Dorn, Winkler (33. Stankovic), Spadanuda (67. Owusu); Grbic, Klidje (73. Villiger).

Remarks: Cautions: 8 Winkler, 43 Irankunda, 58 Knezevic, 83 Bojang.