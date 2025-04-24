  1. Residential Customers
Italy Bologna follow Milan into the final

SDA

24.4.2025 - 22:59

Giovanni Fabbian gives Bologna an early lead in the second leg of the Cup semi-final
Keystone

Bologna reach the final of the Italian Cup again after 51 years. The team with the Swiss players Remo Freuler, Dan Ndoye and Michel Aebischer wins the semi-final second leg against Empoli 2:1.

Keystone-SDA

24.04.2025, 23:01

Bologna started the second leg with a comfortable 3-0 lead and nipped any hopes of the visitors catching up in the bud: Giovanni Fabbian put the hosts ahead in the 7th minute. Freuler played a good 80 minutes in the home win, while Ndoye and Aebischer did not feature.

Bologna will face AC Milan, who defeated Inter in the city derby on Wednesday, in the final in Rome on May 14. For the Rossoblù, who currently occupy fourth place in the championship with a nine-point lead over Milan, it would be the third cup title in the club's history after 1970 and 1974.

