Still having to wait for entry into the USA: Breel Embolo Keystone

The wait continues for Breel Embolo. He has still not received his visa to travel to the USA to join the Swiss national team.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Basel striker was still waiting for a decision on Thursday evening Swiss time, nine days before Switzerland's first World Cup match against Qatar on June 13. "Breel is ready to leave as soon as we get the green light from the authorities," explained a SFA press spokesman at the Swiss national team's training camp in San Diego on Thursday morning.

While the association had initially hoped that Embolo would be able to join his teammates as early as Wednesday, the situation has not yet changed. It now seems unlikely that he will play in the final preparation match against Australia on Saturday (21:00 Swiss time).

Amdouni or Itten?

With his regular striker missing, national team coach Murat Yakin will have to rely on one of the other two strikers: Zeki Amdouni or Cédric Itten. The Geneva international has recovered from a serious knee injury and has been training normally again for several weeks.

Breel Embolo was unable to fly out with the team on Tuesday as his electronic travel authorization (ESTA) was invalidated at the last minute. The reason: his criminal conviction for threats he made during a night out in 2018.

The 29-year-old went to the US embassy in Bern on Wednesday to submit an urgent visa application. According to the SFA, he had a "brief and pleasant" conversation there and presented the court documents requested by the US authorities.