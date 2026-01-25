Xherdan Shaqiri takes center stage at the Letzigrund - during and after the match Keystone

Xherdan Shaqiri almost single-handedly decides a wild classic between FC Zurich and Basel. Basel's magic foot equalized twice, made it 3:2 and scored in the 94th minute to make it 4:3.

Keystone-SDA SDA

What a crazy classic at the Letzigrund! In front of just under 20,000 spectators, Zurich and Basel delivered a 90-minute exchange of blows. FCZ took the lead twice in the wild game, with Xherdan Shaqiri equalizing twice in the first half. After the break, Basel's magic foot set up Philip Otele with a sensitive free kick to make it 3:2, but that was by no means the end of it.

After Damienus Reverson equalized in the 64th minute, no more goals were scored for half an hour despite a flood of chances. Then the stage belonged to Shaqiri again, who actually scored the winner in the 4th minute of stoppage time with a well-placed shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Madness! Shaqiri had not scored in the Super League since December 7. Now he scored three times, recorded his tenth assist and took his season tally in the Super League to nine goals and ten assists. It took him two touches of the ball to make it 1:1 after an Otele pass, and one for the 2:2 lob after a misplaced run by Yanick Brecher. For the winning goal, he grabbed the ball after winning a duel, moved diagonally towards the penalty area, delayed the finish and shot into the bottom corner.

"There's not much to say about that. We all know what Shaq can do, so thank you for the points," said a delighted Dion Kacuri after the match. Kacuri had also scored after half an hour, but his supposed 2:1 did not count due to a hand touch.

Philippe Kény's penalty to make it 2:1 for FCZ was also scored after that: Marwin Hitz saved his first attempt, but left the goal line too early. At the second attempt, the otherwise conspicuous Kény then hammered the ball into the high corner.

FC Basel got off to the worst possible start in this atmospheric classic, conceding a goal after just 34 seconds through Matthias Phaëton. Thanks to Shaqiri and , it ultimately resulted in a sweet prestigious victory for Basel, which can also be seen as a liberating blow for the coming weeks. Although Basel have not lost in the Super League for eight games, they have drawn five of their previous seven matches - which is why sporting director Daniel Stucki refrained from publicly backing coach Ludovic Magnin before the game.

Telegram:

Zurich - Basel 3:4 (2:2)

18'878 spectators. - SR San. - Goals: 1. Phaëton (Krasniqi) 1:0. 11. Shaqiri (Otele) 1:1. 43. Kény (penalty) 2:1. 45. Shaqiri (Schmid) 2:2. 51. Otele (Shaqiri) 2:3. 64. Reverson 3:3. 94. Shaqiri (Duranville) 3:4.

Zurich: Brecher; Palacio, Segura (56. Ihendu), Vujevic; Kablan (63. Bangoura), Tsawa, Reichmuth (82. Stiel), Comenencia; Krasniqi (55. Di Giusto); Phaëton (63. Reverson), Kény.

Basel: Hitz; Rüegg, Adjetey, Daniliuc, Schmid; Koindredi (87. Leroy), Kacuri; Agbonifo (68. Duranville), Shaqiri, Otele (74. Traoré); Ajeti (68. Kaio Eduardo/87. Soticek).

Remarks: Cautions: 2nd Phaëton (suspended for next match), 42nd Ajeti, 44th Shaqiri (suspended for next match), 70th Kény, 74th Di Giusto, 80th Koindredi.