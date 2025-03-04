Aston Villa's Marco Asensio scores a penalty in Bruges to make the final score 3:1 Keystone

The surprise team from Bruges suffered a disappointment in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. The Belgians lost 1:3 at home to Aston Villa.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In an even second half, an own goal made the difference. In the 82nd minute, Brandon Mechele tried to clear a cross and deflected the ball into his own net. Shortly after this mishap, Christos Tzolis acted naively in his own penalty area and hit an opponent on the leg. Villa's Marco Asensio converted the resulting penalty safely. Brugge had won the clash in the league phase at the same venue in November 1:0.

The Belgians had shown a strong reaction to the early deficit (3rd minute) at the start of the game and equalized in the 12th minute. The starting point was Swiss international Ardon Jashari, who set up Tzolis with a long ball. The latter found full-back Maxim De Cuyper, who slotted home to make it 1:1.

The defeat means that the Belgian champions are now a long way off a possible place in the quarter-finals. The second leg will take place on March 12.

Telegram

