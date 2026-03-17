During his time at Union Saint-Gilloise, Cameron Puertas was named Footballer of the Year 2024 in the Belgian league Keystone

National team coach Murat Yakin hoped to test Cameron Puertas before the World Cup. Now it is clear: the 27-year-old midfielder is not an option until 2029. His naturalization has been denied.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Cameron Puertas has not had an easy season in the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen, but has been one of the team's key players since the change of coach. Under Daniel Thioune, the center-back, who was born and raised in Lausanne, has blossomed and has recently also taken over the set pieces. He impresses with his strength in running and tackling as well as his eye for his teammates.

The fact that he has great potential has been known since he was named Footballer of the Year 2024 in the Belgian league. Accordingly, the Vaud native has also been a topic for the Swiss national team for some time. The problem: the son of Spanish parents could not be naturalized due to a longstanding entry in his criminal record.

Since this was expunged last year, the Swiss Football Association (SFA) was hopeful that Puertas could obtain a Swiss passport before the upcoming test matches against Germany and Norway - Murat Yakin will present his line-up on Thursday. However, it is now clear that Puertas' naturalization is not possible until 2029. The SFA confirmed this to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The offenses

Puertas' offenses occurred in road traffic. In 2017, the then teenager's driving license was temporarily revoked. One day before the period expired, he was caught driving, which resulted in a conditional fine.

Puertas received an unconditional fine in 2019 when he used his mother's license plate for his car and was stopped again. He is convicted of "driving without a license" and receives an entry in his criminal record - and it is precisely this entry that becomes his undoing due to the strict legislation on foreign nationals and naturalization law.

The judiciary

The entry will be deleted in October 2025. The SFV assumes that the naturalization process can now begin. The Vaud authorities initially sent out positive signals, but then the Federal Office for Migration intervened. The Office stated that, regardless of the now deleted criminal record entry, Puertas would have to wait ten years until naturalization is possible due to his offences - specifically until 1 February 2029.

The SFA's judicial department will then contact the authorities. According to the SFA, there is also a direct exchange with the office of Justice Minister Beat Jans. However, efforts to classify the deadline as disproportionate or to obtain a hardship permit were rejected.

"We are very disappointed that Cameron's naturalization will not take place for the time being," says SFV media manager Adrian Arnold. Due to the player's great potential, intensive efforts had been made to find a solution.

The consequences

Puertas declared last fall that he would gladly accept a call-up to the national team. He was in regular contact with the coaching staff and is good friends with players such as Dan Ndoye, Isaac Schmidt, Zeki Amdouni and Andi Zeqiri. Among other things, he visited the team at Euro 2024, when the players celebrated the end of the group stage with a dinner together.

His international future is now open. Theoretically, he could play for the Spanish national team, although the competition there is much fiercer. Puertas will be 30 years old at the next possible naturalization date.

In the past, Puertas has stated that he sees the matter as a life lesson. It is one that resonates.