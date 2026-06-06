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WC26 Canada draw in final test

SDA

6.6.2026 - 07:51

Former Basel player Liam Millar was part of Canada's starting eleven in the 1-1 draw against Ireland
Former Basel player Liam Millar was part of Canada's starting eleven in the 1-1 draw against Ireland
Keystone

Canada, Switzerland's group opponents at the World Cup, played out a 1-1 draw against Ireland on Friday in Montreal in their last test match before the start of the tournament.

Keystone-SDA

06.06.2026, 07:51

06.06.2026, 08:11

The Canadians took the lead after a corner from Stephen Eustaquio and an own goal from Jake O'Brien. Ireland equalized after the break through Chiedozie Ogbene, who scored after Maxime Crépeau had saved a penalty.

Canada will face Bosnia-Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland in Group B in turn and will probably have to do without captain Alphonso Davies, at least in the opening game. The 25-year-old Bayern Munich left-back suffered a muscle injury in his left hamstring in May and has not featured in the last two test matches.

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