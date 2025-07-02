Lia Wälti can start against Norway in the European Championship opener Keystone

Captain Lia Wälti will be in the Swiss starting line-up for the first European Championship match against Norway. The 32-year-old has been struggling with knee problems recently.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was the big secret that nobody in the Swiss national team camp wanted to reveal on Tuesday evening: will Lia Wälti play in the European Championship opener against Norway, or will the knee problems that have been bothering the Swiss captain for some time force her to watch in front of the magnificent crowd in Basel's sold-out St. Jakob-Park? At 19:47, speculation gives way to certainty: national coach Pia Sundhage calls up her nominally most important individual player into the starting line-up.

Otherwise, the 65-year-old has put her trust in the same players she sent out onto the pitch against the Czech Republic in the last test match in Winterthur. As expected, Livia Peng will start the tournament as number one goalkeeper, Julia Stierli will replace the injured Luana Bühler in defense, and Sandrine Mauron will have to sit on the bench for the time being in place of Wälti.

In attack, Sundhage once again puts his trust in Géraldine Reuteler and Riola Xhemaili. The duo harmonized excellently against the Czech Republic. Both scored a goal in the 4:1 victory, which was set up by their strike partner. Sundhage will be hoping that similar harmony will now reign in the attack against Norway. With super talent Sydney Schertenleib, the biggest forward hope in the Swiss squad, the coach will also have options to bring in new strength from the bench in the hot and humid weather.

The Swiss line-up against Norway: Peng; Calligaris, Stierli, Maritz; Beney, Ivelj, Wälti, Vallotto, Riesen; Reuteler, Xhemaili.