What the Swiss team had to say after losing 2:1 to Norway in the opening game of the European Championship.

Lia Wälti: "We deserved more. We had more chances than the Norwegians. We played some great football today. There was a goosebump feeling in the stadium for the whole 90 minutes. We just didn't score the goals. That makes the difference at this level. We can't blame ourselves much, except that we were really poor at the back a few times."