Carlo Ancelotti bids farewell to Real Madrid with a home win. The Italian saw off Real Sociedad 2-0 in his last game as Madrid coach for the time being.

Kylian Mbappé secured the win in the final round of the Spanish championship, scoring a penalty on the rebound and a counter-attack. It was the 30th and 31st goals in the championship for the French league top scorer.

In addition to Ancelotti, who will become Brazil's national team coach after 15 titles in two spells at Real Madrid, playmaker Luka Modric also celebrated a small farewell. The Croatian played his last home game at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 39-year-old will no longer play for Real Madrid after the upcoming Club World Cup.