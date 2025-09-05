Novak Djokovic clearly failed in the semi-final against Carlos Alcaraz Keystone

Novak Djokovic still has to wait for his 25th Grand Slam title. The 38-year-old Serb was defeated 4:6, 6:7 (4:7), 2:6 by Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals of the US Open.

It has been exactly two years since Djokovic's last major title, which saw him catch up with record winner Margaret Court. Whether he will manage to overtake the Australian becomes more questionable with every missed opportunity. He was on the losing end against Alcaraz on Friday. After being ahead with a break in the second set, he was no longer able to keep up with the Spaniard in the third.

Alcaraz is in enviable form. He has reached the final of every tournament he has played in since April and has won the title five times. He is unbeaten in 12 matches and has not lost a set in New York this year. On Sunday, he will play for his sixth Grand Slam title. "I wanted to play aggressively. I managed that well," said a delighted Alcaraz after his fourth win in his ninth duel with Djokovic. "I'm over the moon to be in the final here for the second time."

Either the world number one Jannik Sinner or the resurgent Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime await the 2022 US Open winner in the final. The results of the last few months point to a duel with Sinner. It would be the fifth final between the two best tennis players in the world in the last four months and a duel for the top spot in the world rankings.