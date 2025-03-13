Cédric Zesiger is performing strongly at FC Augsburg and has yet to concede a goal after seven games Keystone

After a difficult first half of the season in Wolfsburg, Cédric Zesiger is flourishing in Augsburg. In this interview, the 26-year-old defender talks about his new nickname, the birth of his son and his hopes for the future.

A Swiss central defender is attracting attention in the Bundesliga with a special streak: Cédric Zesiger has played seven games since his transfer in the winter, keeping his team scoreless seven times. He does not play for high-flyers Bayern Munich, but for the "small neighbor" from the same state, FC Augsburg.

A club that suits the fighter Zesiger. Gerardo Seoane, Zesiger's former coach at Young Boys, described him as "robust and strong on the ball". The Bernese Seelander's height of 1.94 m alone is impressive. At the same time, Seoane attested to Zesiger's "fine character" and "good mentality".

After four seasons in which he won three league titles and two cup titles with Bern, Zesiger moved to Wolfsburg in 2023. He wanted to establish himself as a regular defender there, but ultimately fell by the wayside. The loan to Augsburg gave Zesiger new courage, as he reveals in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Cédric Zesiger, there are times in life when everything suddenly goes like clockwork. Are you experiencing such a phase right now?

"I really can't complain at the moment. I'm enjoying how things are going at the moment, both privately and in football. At the same time, I'm aware that I can't rest on my laurels. We know how quickly things can change in football."

Experience speaks for itself. You started the season as a regular at Wolfsburg, but were then relegated to the substitutes' bench.

"To be honest, it wasn't an easy time in the first half of the season. I went into the season with the clear idea of taking the next step after a good first season in Wolfsburg. Then to realize that you're suddenly no longer the first choice is tough. Ultimately, that's unfortunately part of our job, there are phases like that. So I'm all the more pleased that I can feel the confidence here again - and the current success makes everything even better."

Coach Jess Thorup immediately put his faith in you in Augsburg. You signed the loan contract on January 13, and two days later you were in the starting eleven for the away game in Berlin.

"It was really something special to be on the pitch straight after the first training session with the team. The coach told me: 'We want you to play. Do your thing, give it your all, help the team. I'll take responsibility'. With this confidence, you immediately play with more freedom. And then we start with two away wins in the space of four days (before that, Augsburg hadn't won away from home since March, editor's note). It's hard to imagine a better start."

What do you think of the nickname "Zu-Null-Zesi"?

"I'd like to keep it for a while longer."

On Saturday, you could equal a Bundesliga record if you finish a game without conceding a goal for the eighth time in a row. A special incentive?

"I wouldn't put it like that. It's nice to know that a record is possible. But if we win 2:1, I'm just as happy as if we win 1:0. The success of the team is always more important than the success of the individual."

It's a special game for you anyway. You're playing against the club that loaned you to Augsburg, so you're actually playing against your teammates.

"I'm looking forward to the game. I still have a lot of contact with the players, right down to the equipment manager. During my time in Wolfsburg, I made a few friends. It will certainly be a special feeling before and after the game, but you don't think about it during the 90 minutes on the pitch."

Augsburg have an option to buy in your loan contract. Do you hope to stay here long-term?

"I've already emphasized several times that I'm happy here. At the moment, it's certainly still a bit early to make any concrete statements, as it's only March. But my girlfriend and I feel very much at home here. My son was born in Augsburg, so my ties to this city are already very strong - regardless of whether I stay or not. And ultimately, this decision doesn't just depend on me."

Your son was born just over a month ago, congratulations. Did you always want to be a dad at a young age?

"I've always said that it would be cool if my children could still see me play football. And if I stay healthy, that will certainly be possible. That would be especially nice, of course."

Murat Yakin has certainly already taken note of your achievements. You've had a somewhat thankless role in the national team so far. You were in the squad for the entire European Championship campaign, the qualifiers and the finals, but only played over 90 minutes once in 19 matches, twice you were substituted late on, otherwise you were on the substitutes' bench. In the fall, you were suddenly missing from the squad.

"In the end, it's always an honor to be part of the national team. It makes me very proud to wear this jersey. I accepted my role and always tried to give my all. I understood that I was no longer nominated during my low point in Wolfsburg. But now I hope to be back and play a bigger role in the short to medium term, i.e. get more minutes."

How do you intend to achieve this?

"I simply have to perform at the club. The more I play, the more I can show myself and impose myself. And then when the chance comes, I have to take it. It's as simple as that."

Back to club football: Augsburg have been unbeaten for nine games, the longest run in the Bundesliga. Suddenly even the European Cup places are in sight. You told "Kicker": "You can always dream." What is still possible this season?

"When you see how tight the league is, a lot is certainly possible. But it can also go down very quickly if you don't perform to your potential. Then there's no point in dreaming. We want to extend the current high for as long as possible, keep picking up points and then see where it takes us."