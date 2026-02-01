Patrick Rahmen can once again celebrate with his team Keystone

The fans had to wait a long time, but now they can celebrate again at the bottom of the table. FC Winterthur beat a superior Lausanne-Sport 2:1 to close the gap on GC.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It's a feeling they haven't felt for a long time at Winterthur's Schützenwiese. But as the FCW supporters indulged in a beer between bratwurst, raclette and waffles on Saturday evening, they were once again able to talk shop about a victory for their team.

The 2:1 win against Lausanne-Sport did not come about because the team from Winterthur was superior to the visitors from Vaud. Rather, it was actually Lausanne who had more of the play for a long time and repeatedly created promising chances. However, with the exception of Florent Mollet, who made it 1:1 with a magnificent long-range strike in the 55th minute, none of Peter Zeidler's players were to be among the scorers that evening.

Winterthur were mentally better, the Lausanne coach told Blue Sport. By this, the German meant that the home team had not allowed themselves to be rattled despite their opponents' superiority and had taken their chances when they arose.

As was the case with the 1:0 through Alexandre Jankewitz, who kept an overview in the melee and shot Winterthur into the lead after just four minutes. The early goal conceded made Zeidler emphasize twice in his analysis that his team had practically started the game 1-0 down. And this mentality of the underdogs was also evident for Zeidler in the game-deciding scene, when Théo Golliard processed a ball flying into the penalty area in a high arc in the 74th minute and netted for the second time for Winterthur. "Compliments to Winterthur. They deserved the win, but we can't be satisfied," said Zeidler, whose team missed out on a possible leap into the top six.

Frame's trick

Unsurprisingly, his opponent Patrick Rahmen was in a different mood. For only the second time since he took up his second term at the Schützenwiese at the end of October, the Basel native was able to talk about his team's victory on the sidelines after a home game. "We've been working towards this," said Rahmen and revealed that the coup against the favored Lausanne team was perhaps also aided by a tactical trick on his part. Rahmen did not nominate four defenders as usual, but instead set up his team with a defensive back three.

"We haven't performed badly recently either, but I really liked the way the players implemented the plan." Rahmen knows that his team is still bottom of the Super League table. But he also knows that the gap to Grasshoppers has shrunk to six points thanks to the win. Everyone at FCW should take security and confidence for the coming weeks from this Saturday evening. The certainty that a game plan can work after all. And the confidence that they will be able to leave the bottom of the table at some point.

Rahmen says: "If we play like we did against Lausanne, we can score against any opponent."