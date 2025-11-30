The derby between world club champions Chelsea and England leaders Arsenal ended 1-1 Keystone

The duel between the two best English teams before the round ended 1-1 between Chelsea and leaders Arsenal. Chelsea played outnumbered for a long time and squandered a 1-0 lead.

As a result, Arsenal lead the table after the 13th round by five points from Manchester City. Chelsea are six points behind in third place.

Chelsea played with a man less for almost an hour at Stamford Bridge as Moises Caicedo was shown a straight red card after a rough foul on Mikel Merino. Nevertheless, the world champions took the lead after the break. Trevoh Chalobah headed a Reece James corner into the net (48'). Merino equalized for Arsenal eleven minutes later. The Spaniard missed the visitors' best chance to win the game in the closing stages (88').

Liverpool celebrated another win after three recent defeats in competitive matches. The champions won 2-0 at West Ham with goals from Alexander Isak - the Swede scored for the Reds for the first time in the league - and Cody Gakpo. Arne Slot's team had lost all of their last five away games in London.