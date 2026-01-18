Sion celebrate the 1:1 from Liam Chipperfield Keystone

FC Basel missed out on the three points they had budgeted for at the start of the second half of the season. It was only enough for a 1:1 draw against their favorites Sion.

FC Basel could not have got off to a better start to the game. After just over three minutes, Xherdan Shaqiri curled a free kick into the Valais penalty area and central defender Flavius Daniliuc steered the ball into the goal to make it 1:0.

FC Basel were then unable to really take control of the game. Once again, the Swiss champions' home advantage proved to be more impressive than it has been this season. In addition, FC Sion are more stable than in some other years, when they were always without a chance at St. Jakob-Park.

It was not enough for the Valais side to secure their first away win in the championship against FC Basel since 1997. But thanks to Liam Chipperfield, a native of Basel and son of FCB icon Scott Chipperfield, Didier Tholot's team did manage a point. The Swiss U21 international finished off one of the visitors' many good attacking moves in the 58th minute.

FCB, who are just two points ahead of Sion and ten points behind leaders Thun, next travel to Salzburg in the Europa League on Thursday and then to FC Zurich on Sunday.

Telegram:

Basel - Sion 1:1 (1:0)

23'886 spectators. - SR Wolfensberger. - Goals: 4th Daniliuc (Shaqiri) 1:0. 58th Chipperfield (Nivokazi) 1:1.

Basel: Hitz; Rüegg (61. Ajeti), Adjetey, Daniliuc, Schmid; Bacanin (69. Agbonifo), Leroy; Soticek (69. Koindredi), Shaqiri, Traoré; Kaio Eduardo (61. Vouilloz).

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Kronig, Hefti; Baltazar Costa, Rrudhani (87. Berdayes); Chipperfield (68. Lukembila), Chouaref, Kololli (68. Boteli); Nivokazi (79. Sow).

Remarks: Cautions: 50 Kaio Eduardo, 90 Lukembila, 91 Hefti, 92 Koindredi.