From now on, Chris Bedia (left), here in a duel with Ali Camara, will no longer be playing against Young Boys, but with them

Bern's Young Boys are strengthening their attack with 28-year-old striker Chris Bedia. YB sign Bedia until summer 2026.

Chris Bedia is to gain match practice at Young Boys. The dual citizen of France and the Ivory Coast joins YB from Union Berlin. He was most recently loaned out by the Berliners to Hull City in England. However, Bedia has only made brief appearances in the English second division (Championship) since October. Bedia scored three goals for Hull City this season; he did not receive any more call-ups in January.

Bedia knows Switzerland and the Super League. He played for Servette from January 2022 to January 2024 and scored a phenomenal 31 goals (plus 6 assists) in 68 games. Bedia played seven games for Union Berlin in the Bundesliga (1 goal).

"We are convinced that Chris Bedia's qualities will help us to become more efficient and powerful in attack," said Steve von Bergen, Young Boys' sporting director.

Young Boys have an option to buy Chris Bedia from Union Berlin.