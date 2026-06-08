Christian Eriksen is apparently doing well again after his collapse on Sunday Keystone

The Dane Christian Eriksen has apparently recovered well from his renewed collapse on the pitch.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Danish FA released a statement from team doctor Morten Boesen the morning after. "I spoke to Christian this morning. He is doing well. He is with his family and in good spirits. He is expected to be discharged soon and can return home," it says.

Five years after his cardiac arrest during the European Championship match against Finland, Eriksen collapsed on the pitch for the second time in the international match against Ukraine on Sunday. The match was then abandoned.

Back then, five years ago, the 34-year-old Eriksen had to be resuscitated in the stadium. He was then fitted with a pacemaker. On Sunday evening, Eriksen quickly regained consciousness and was even able to walk to an ambulance on his own two feet, which drove him to a hospital in Odense.