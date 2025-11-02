Erling Haaland also puts in a strong performance against Bournemouth and scores twice Keystone

In the Premier League, Manchester City stay in touch with league leaders Arsenal thanks to a 3-1 win against Bournemouth. Erling Haaland shone once again.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Norwegian scored his fifth brace of the season with goals in the 17th and 33rd minutes. After ten rounds in the Premier League, the 25-year-old striker now has 13 goals and leads the scoring charts by a clear margin.

Thanks to Haaland's outstanding form, Manchester City have climbed to 2nd place in the table. However, they are already six points behind Arsenal.