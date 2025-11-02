  1. Residential Customers
England City win thanks to Erling Haaland

2.11.2025 - 19:36

Erling Haaland also puts in a strong performance against Bournemouth and scores twice
In the Premier League, Manchester City stay in touch with league leaders Arsenal thanks to a 3-1 win against Bournemouth. Erling Haaland shone once again.

The Norwegian scored his fifth brace of the season with goals in the 17th and 33rd minutes. After ten rounds in the Premier League, the 25-year-old striker now has 13 goals and leads the scoring charts by a clear margin.

Thanks to Haaland's outstanding form, Manchester City have climbed to 2nd place in the table. However, they are already six points behind Arsenal.

