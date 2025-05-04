Basel's players are in each other's arms: The championship title is almost out of their grasp Keystone

FC Basel take a big step towards the championship title. Coach Fabio Celestini's team wins the top match against Servette 5:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

While the crowd was impressive when the two teams entered St. Jakob-Park, the team followed the fans' example and built on the strong performances of recent weeks. It comes as no surprise that Xherdan Shaqiri once again played a key role. It was the league's top scorer who broke the spell and put FCB ahead in the 28th minute. But that was not all: Shaqiri set up three more goals and now has 15 goals and 20 assists.

Albian Ajeti was also able to celebrate. The striker, who had been waiting for a goal since the beginning of November, ended his drought with a brace in the 34th and 38th minutes. Within ten minutes, the home team made sure of a clear result in the duel between the Super League's current best teams.

Geneva rarely made an offensive appearance in Basel. And when Alexis Antunes received his second yellow card at the start of the second half and was sent off, the visitors appeared to be decisively weakened. But it was then, of all times, that Servette had their best phase. Kasim Adams, whose mistake had led to Basel's opening goal, scored the consolation goal. However, coach Thomas Häberli's team did not manage any more.

After their sixth league win in a row, Basel are now nine points clear of their closest rivals at the top of the table. The first league title since 2017 is therefore out of reach for the Red & Blues.

Telegram

Basel - Servette 5:1 (3:0)

32'580 spectators. - SR Fähndrich. - Goals: 28. Shaqiri (Ajeti) 1:0. 34. Ajeti (Shaqiri) 2:0. 38. Ajeti (Otele) 3:0. 55. Adams (Kutesa) 3:1. 76. Traoré (Shaqiri) 4:1. 79. Vouilloz (Shaqiri) 5:1.

Basel: Hitz; Kade, Adjetey (85. Barisic), Vouilloz, Schmid; Avdullahu, Metinho (62. Romário Baró); Traoré (84. Sigua), Shaqiri, Otele (62. Soticek); Ajeti (68. Kevin Carlos).

Servette: Mall; Tsunemoto, Adams, Severin, Mazikou; Cognat, Douline; Stevanovic (84. Ondoua), Antunes, Kutesa (63. Keyan Varela); Crivelli (63. Ndoye).

Comments: 48th yellow card against Antunes. Cautions: 19th Antunes, 33rd Avdullahu.