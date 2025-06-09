National coach Pia Sundhage still has a few things to work on in her team before the start of the European Championships Keystone

The Swiss women's national team has started its European Championship preparations in Magglingen. 35 players will be fighting for their place in the team over the next two weeks.

Pia Sundhage is sitting in the "Erlach" room in the Swiss Olympic House in Magglingen on Monday afternoon, and as the Swiss national coach looks out at the large group of media representatives, one accessory immediately catches her eye. The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 logo is emblazoned on the Swede's white socks.

From head to toe, Sundhage is ready for the European Championship tournament, which will kick off for the Swiss national team on July 2 with the match against Norway in Basel. However, a good three weeks before kick-off, there are a few things that are giving the 65-year-old a headache.

On Tuesday, Switzerland were relegated from the A division of the Nations League after a 1-0 defeat against Norway in Sion. The road to the next World Cup in Brazil in 2027 became significantly rockier as a result. The Swiss have now gone eight games without a win. There are undoubtedly teams that are starting their preparations for the European Championship with a broader chest. But Sundhage is keen to see the glass half full rather than half empty.

"Everyone has a chance"

On Monday, 30 players arrived in Magglingen. They will train high above Biel this week before moving to Nottwil and then Abtwil. The squad is deliberately large so that the staff can get an idea of as many players as possible, although team mainstays such as Lia Wälti, Smilla Vallotto, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, Sydney Schertenleib and Naina Inauen, who is still involved in the championship in Norway, will only join the squad later.

"All the players who are here have a chance of playing at the European Championships," says Sundhage, who not only hopes that the XXL squad will provide more choice, but also that it will encourage competition. After all, twelve players will have to bury their European Championship dreams before the final squad is announced on June 23. "I'm looking forward to the training sessions. We'll see who can handle the pressure best and who is prepared to go two steps further than the others."

The Scandinavian emphasizes that she and her staff want to take their time in this final phase of preparation to find "the best possible team". "The players must not take anything for granted. Everyone has to fight for their place in this squad," she says. Nevertheless, it is not to be expected that a completely different team will suddenly be on the pitch in the sold-out St. Jakob Park in Basel at the beginning of July than the one the coach put her trust in during the Nations League.

Hoping for Bachmann's "magic"

Sundhage has not proven to be the most adventurous person in her one and a half years at the SFV. Ever since she chose the 3-5-2 formation as the one to cover up the Swiss team's recognized weaknesses with standing balls, she has consistently opted for this system. She was stubborn, the coach had said in Sion. In Magglingen, she now says: "We have a plan B and a plan C. But we're still hiding it from the public." Sundhage laughs.

Although this team has been waiting for a win in a serious match since July 2024, the Swede doesn't give the impression of being worried. She mentions Ramona Bachmann, who is already in the squad and training with them, but is not yet fit due to a lack of match practice with her club Houston Dash in the North American professional league NWSL. "But I'm convinced that Ramona could do some magical things for us on the pitch on July 2."

Designated defender Luana Bühler has also started this preparation with few serious match minutes in her legs, but Sundhage also has high hopes that the Tottenham player will become a defining figure in Switzerland's European Championship campaign. "We still have time. We have to find the right players for the right positions in the right roles. Then we'll be a strong team."

Sundhage has also noticed in recent weeks that not only her team, but also she, is being viewed more critically than before due to the unsatisfactory results. Of course she doesn't like being criticized, she says, "but the fact that people are concerned about our performance shows that they are interested in what is happening to this national team. And that's a good sign."